By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures getting back into the lower 60’s.

Sunshine will be prevalent early, but then clouds increase and bring in the chance for a few showers this evening and tonight.

This upcoming week will be very up and down.

Monday and Tuesday we are in the 60’s and dry.

Wednesday is where things get interesting.

A cold front will bring rain early Wednesday with temperatures in the 50’s, but we crash hard into the mid-30’s, so some snow may mix in with that rain later in the day.

This could last into early Thursday before we change back to rain with temperatures climbing to the mid 40’s.

We rebound Friday and Saturday into the 60’s.

