By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures getting back into the lower 60’s.

Sunshine will be prevalent early, but then clouds increase and bring in the chance for a few showers this evening and tonight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

This upcoming week will be very up and down.

Monday and Tuesday we are in the 60’s and dry.

Wednesday is where things get interesting.

A cold front will bring rain early Wednesday with temperatures in the 50’s, but we crash hard into the mid-30’s, so some snow may mix in with that rain later in the day.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

This could last into early Thursday before we change back to rain with temperatures climbing to the mid 40’s.

We rebound Friday and Saturday into the 60’s.

