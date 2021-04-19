By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – An 18-year-old was arrested on January 31 for DUI after crashing an Amish buggy in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, John Byler of Wilmington, Pennsylvania was traveling along State Route 18 in an Amish buggy when a PennDOT snowplow had startled the horse carrying the buggy, causing it to crash in a ditch along the road.

When police arrived on the scene they found the buggy had significant damage and the horse had been unlatched.

Byler had minor injuries and the passenger in the buggy with Byler sustained major injuries and was transported to a hospital via EMS.

Byler told police that he did not have a recollection of what happened after the horse had been startled.

He appeared under the influence and it was discovered he had a blood-alcohol level of .125%.

He is facing driving under the influence charges.