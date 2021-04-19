By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,675 new Coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths over the past 48 hours.

This brings the statewide total to 1,109,291 cases and 25,690 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,638 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 551 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 7,141,842 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,772,009 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,294,873 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,168 cases among residents and 14,594 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,028 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,211 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: