By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Brice Rose went missing from his Warrington neighborhood on Sunday.

He is described by police as 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and short black hair.

Call police detectives at 412-323-7141 with any information.