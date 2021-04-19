By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Brice Rose went missing from his Warrington neighborhood on Sunday.
He is described by police as 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police seek the public's help to locate 12-year-old Brice Rose missing from his Warrington neighborhood since Sunday, April 18.
Brice is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.
Info? Call SVU detectives at (412)323-7141.
More ➡️https://t.co/A6OsRwCgXC pic.twitter.com/r8dmDLVwKq
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 19, 2021
Call police detectives at 412-323-7141 with any information.