PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers won’t draft a tight end in the first two rounds, but anything is possible after that.

Kyle Pitts is the best player on the board, but he will be gone long before the Steelers select.

One player Pittsburgh could go after in the third round if he is still there is Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth. He is ranked as the second-best tight end prospect by most scouts. He is a large body, but his downside is he’s not fast and has to develop as a blocker on the next level.

Along the same lines as Freiermuth is Boston College’s Hunter Long. He is also big but not fast. Long is a good blocker and can be a nice compliment to a guy like Eric Ebron.

Other players that could be late-round sleepers are Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble and Bowling Green’s Quintin Morris.