By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People who are struggling to pay their bills can now apply for financial assistance for their utilities.

Applications are now being accepted for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Almost $850 million has been given to Pennsylvania counties to help families stay in their homes and keep their utilities turned on.

For more information and to learn how to apply, click here.