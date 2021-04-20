By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 389 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 234 are confirmed and 155 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from three months to 94 years with a median age of 29 years.
There have been 6,490 total hospitalizations and 94,501 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,837.
