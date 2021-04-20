By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The country is reacting to the news of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty of all charges involving the death of George Floyd, and the Pittsburgh sports community is also speaking out.

The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted a statement from Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse.

“You don’t need a jury trial to watch the video and know that George Floyd was murdered. We are engaging with our employees who have experienced racial injustice, and we are redoubling our efforts in the community to fight racism and promote positive social change. We hope today’s verdict provides some semblance of healing to the Floyd family,” Morehouse said in the statement.

Pittsburgh Steeler Chase Claypool simply tweeted “W” after retweeting that Chauvin had been found guilty.

Local college coaches also weighed in.

Pitt Men’s Basketball head coach Jeff Capel wrote the following on Twitter:

“This verdict was a big step in accountability and justice for black people in this country. We must continue to press forward and demand true equality for everyone. We must fight to demand change. And we must do everything we can to stop this from happening over and over again!

Pat Narduzzi, head football coach at Pitt, wrote “justice served.”

“I pray this verdict brings the change this nation desperately needs. America will never truly be great without true equality,” Narduzzi added in his tweet.