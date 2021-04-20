By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted a dog food giveaway on Monday.
The event was so popular, people lined up before it even started.
Ellie’s Pet Pantry supplies food and basic pet supplies.
In February, they distributed more than 10,000 pounds of dog food to feed 346 dogs.
“The community is just so lovely. We have so many people thanking us and letting us know their pets are thanking us as well. We are thankful because the community is what helps us to stay up and running during the pandemic. So, for us to give back a little bit is really important,” said Katie Campbell, Pet Retention Coordinator for Humane Animal Rescue.
Humane Animal Rescue says since January, Ellie’s Food Pantry has given out more than 27,000 pounds of food.