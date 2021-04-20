PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins are expected to meet with the city’s Planning Commission today to provide an update on the next step in the transformation of the former Civic Arena site in Uptown.

For years, parking lots have been what remains of the former Civic Arena.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Penguins and developers will talk with the Planning Commission about First National Bank’s headquarters at the site.

The project is expected to cost $230 million, with construction set to begin this summer and projected to be finished by the end of 2023.

The site consists of 28 aces in the Lower Hill and is expected to have 1 million square feet of office space, 1,000 residential units, and an indoor/outdoor concert venue.

The Penguins also announced the opening of the Lower Hill First Source Employment Opportunity Center in the historic Hill House.

Its mission is to provide better access to jobs, career training, and other professional services in relation to development of the Lower Hill and other employers across the area,

Some construction will be done at the Hill House to get the Center ready.

It is expected to open in mid-May.