PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though the Steelers like to go with the best available player, KDKA’s Rich Walsh would imagine that other positions are more of a priority than defensive end.

But the team could get value in the mid-to-late rounds.

Miami has a couple of good players heading to the draft, including Jaelyn Phillips. He might not be there in the second round. Phillips had an impressive pro day and has plenty of upside.

Penn State also has a couple of guys to keep an eye on. Jayson Oweh is one of the fastest defensive ends in the draft. He’s 6-foot-4, 260 pounds and runs a 4.40-second 40-yard dash. He might project more as an edge rusher, which is more of a priority for the Steelers. Shaka Toney could also be an option later in the draft.

Right next door to the Steelers, the Pitt Panthers have two players who would have an easy transition.

Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones were two players who dominated this year.

Weaver is all over the board. Some scouts say he could be a late first-rounder and others have him going on the final day. Jones finished the season with 9 sacks.

Both guys could be a steal if they are still there on Day 3.