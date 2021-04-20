By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has signed a contract extension with the team that will keep him in Pittsburgh for three more years.

The team announced the news Tuesday morning.

The contract extension will keep Tomlin with the organization through the 2024 season.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2024 season,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship.”

“I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons,” said Tomlin. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season.”

Tomlin’s regular season record of 145-78-1 with the Steelers ranks 12th in NFL history.

In his 14 seasons as head coach, the Steelers have won seven AFC North division titles, making the playoffs nine times, and winning the Super Bowl once, while making two appearances.

Tomlin is the 22nd winningest coach in NFL history and the winningest Black coach in league history.