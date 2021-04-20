By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — A teenage girl was shot and killed by police in Ohio on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the shooting happened minutes before Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the killing of George Floyd.

According to the newspaper, officials have been called to southeast Columbus to investigate a fatal shooting by a Columbus police officer. Police received a 911 call about an attempted stabbing on Legion Lane, and law enforcement responded to the scene — where a police shooting was reported at 4:45 p.m., The Columbus Dispatch reports.

A family member of the girl told the newspaper that the young girl got into an altercation with someone else at the home where she lived. The woman said her niece had a knife but said she dropped it before she was shot by police, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

WBNS reports family identified the girl as 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. The family told WBNS that Bryant called police for help because girls were fighting outside her house.

Police have not provided any further updates about the person shot or the circumstances of the shooting, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he is “asking residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts.”