By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE (KDKA) — Police in Latrobe are trying to find a vandal who set fire to a little league equipment shed.

The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It destroyed more than $8,000 worth of sporting goods and maintenance tools.

The shed had recently been donated and installed at Legion Keener Park.

Investigators found lighter fluid near the scene.

A $1,000 reward is now being offered thanks to an anonymous donor.

“It’s very disappointing because we’re limited on funds, not only us, but Latrobe Little League. Going through this pandemic, we’re trying to give people things to do and it’s very unfortunate,” said Craig Shevchik, Program Director for Latrobe-Unity Parks and Recreation.

People have already contacted the Latrobe Little League to offer donations of equipment.

Those donations are being accepted through the Latrobe Little League Facebook page. Click here for more information.