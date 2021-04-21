PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the month of April, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is showcasing a full day of meals with a springtime theme. Up next is Filet Mignon for dinner!
Filet Mignon with Bacon Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
- 4 (4 ounce) filet mignon (beef tenderloin)
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 3 slices bacon, chopped
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 4 shallots, diced
- 1 heaping cup sliced Cremini mushrooms
- ½ cup half-and-half cream
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
Brush the filets with olive oil and pan sear them on a hot grill pan – about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 degrees. Set the steaks aside on a platter tented with aluminum foil to rest.
While the steaks are resting, prepare the sauce:
While the steaks are resting, cook and stir the chopped bacon in a small saucepan over medium heat until the bacon pieces are crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the butter and shallots, and cook and stir until the shallots are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes more. Add in the chopped mushrooms and cook until the mushrooms are soft and cooked through.
Stir in the half-and-half, bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 8 minutes or a little longer, if necessary. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve over the steaks.
Serves: 4