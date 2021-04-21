PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A freeze watch had been issued for the Pittsburgh area, but that has now been upgraded to a freeze warning.
The National Service issued the warning to go into effect early Thursday morning from 1:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for late tonight through Thursday morning for all areas where the growing season has begun. Those outside the Freeze Warning should still protect any tender outdoor plants as the entire area will experience freezing temperatures. pic.twitter.com/SeS94zJm1L
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 21, 2021
In areas where the growing season has begun, any tender outdoor plants should be protected.