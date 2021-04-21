PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter picked up his first goal in Pittsburgh as part of a first-period deluge as the Penguins held on for a 7-6 win over New Jersey.
Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which nearly let a six-goal lead slip away in the third period.
The Devils scored six times in the third but couldn't quite draw even.
New Jersey has dropped seven straight games.
