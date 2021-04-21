By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,602 new Coronavirus cases and 60 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,118,470 cases and 25,827 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9-15 stood at 9.6%.

There are 2,833 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 576 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 7,409,970 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,886,162 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,312,611 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,293 cases among residents and 14,652 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,054 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,327 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

