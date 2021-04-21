By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 340 new Coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 238 are confirmed and 102 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months to 92 years with a median age of 30 years.

There have been 6,501 total hospitalizations and 94,841 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,849.

Of the 12 newly-reported cases, one patient was in their 50s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s, three in their 80s and two in their 90s. One of the deaths happened in December and the others were recorded this month.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for April 21, 2021. READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Who Is Getting A Plus-Up Payment? In the last 24 hours, 340 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 238 are confirmed cases & 102 are probable. New cases ranged in age from five (5) months to 92 years with a median age of 30 years. pic.twitter.com/oCSlTrSgxh — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 21, 2021

Since March 14, 2020, there have been 94,841 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 6,501 hospitalizations and 1,849 deaths. More information on cases, testing and outcomes is available at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 21, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: