By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police want to purchase less lethal munitions.
A formal invitation for bids was opened last week.
That invitation includes requests for tear gas grenades, bean bag rounds, and pepper balls.
A police spokesperson tells KDKA officers have many uses for these munitions, including for:
- SWAT calls
- Serving search warrants
- Crowd control
Police tell KDKA that unused equipment is often discarded due to shelf life and that these orders are placed on a semi-regular basis.