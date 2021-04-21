BREAKING NEWS:Derek Chauvin Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd’s Death
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police want to purchase less lethal munitions.

A formal invitation for bids was opened last week.

That invitation includes requests for tear gas grenades, bean bag rounds, and pepper balls.

A police spokesperson tells KDKA officers have many uses for these munitions, including for:

  • SWAT calls
  • Serving search warrants
  • Crowd control

Police tell KDKA that unused equipment is often discarded due to shelf life and that these orders are placed on a semi-regular basis.