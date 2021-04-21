PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow arrives this morning with upwards of 3” of snow falling this morning.

Now what falls is not what is going to accumulate.

When it comes to what we can expect to accumulate, our totals this morning will be little to none on roads.

We will see accumulation on grass and even on things like decks.

With surface air temperatures well over 32°, my main concern is what happens overnight when we will have a chance for lake effect snow showers and maybe even squalls moving through with temperatures well below 32 degrees.

Hard freezes will be possible in a number of places including in Pittsburgh.

Any precipitation overnight will have the possibility of freezing.

Roads, especially if not treated, will have slick spots on them overnight. Drivers are asked to exercise caution.

The snow may be the best part of today. No, seriously.

Temperatures today should get back to around 40 degrees for highs, but wind gusts will top 30 mph and we will have both spot rain and snow showers around.

The wind chill will hover in the mid to low 30s.

You’re not going to want to forget your coat today. Probably want to grab the ear muffs too.

Looking ahead, both Thursday and Friday morning will see morning lows falling below the freezing mark.

Normally in this type of a set-up you’d expect Friday to be the colder of the two mo

rnings, but I have Friday’s low a couple of degrees ‘warmer’ than Thursday morning where I am forecasting a morning low of 27°.

Friday will see calmer winds and clear skies vs Thursday morning strong winds and mostly cloudy skies.

The core temperature though will be warmer by a couple of degrees, showing that we would have already started to see the warm-up going on by the time we get to Friday.

I will keep Friday’s low slightly above Thursday’s lows.

By the weekend, highs are expected to be in the 60s.

I actually have us hitting highs in the upper 70s next Tuesday, so this is just a brief cool-down.

