By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says a bat tested positive for rabies in Pitcairn.READ MORE: City Of Pittsburgh Gets $4M In Transportation Funds From State
A neighbor captured the bat on Monday near Second Street and Center Avenue.READ MORE: Around The Table: Party Leaders Looking Ahead To 2024
At least one child was bitten by the bat, and the Allegheny County Health Department says several children may have handled the bat.
If you think your family was exposed, you should contact the Health Department.MORE NEWS: Aliquippa Secures $2 Million Grant To Replace Hundreds Of Lead Service Lines, Improve Quality Of Drinking Water
This is the second animal to test positive for rabies this year in Allegheny County. A raccoon tested positive for rabies in January.