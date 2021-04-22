CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
If you think your family was exposed, you should contact the Allegheny County Health Department.
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says a bat tested positive for rabies in Pitcairn.

A neighbor captured the bat on Monday near Second Street and Center Avenue.

At least one child was bitten by the bat, and the Allegheny County Health Department says several children may have handled the bat.

This is the second animal to test positive for rabies this year in Allegheny County. A raccoon tested positive for rabies in January.