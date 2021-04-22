By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EMLENTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A crash has shut down all lanes in both directions on I-80 in Emlenton.READ MORE: Pine Richland School District Says 'Absolutely No Truth' To Allegations A Student Is Being Used As A Scapegoat
According to PennDOT, the highway will be “closed for an extended period of time.”READ MORE: Rep. Conor Lamb To Serve As Vice Chair Of The Subcommittee On Aviation
Due to the closure, westbound traffic is being diverted off of I-80 and down into Emlenton and back on the highway at Exit 42.
A detour is in place eastbound for traffic from Exit 29: Barkeyville onto Route 8 to Route 322 and back onto I-80 at Exit 60: Shippenville.MORE NEWS: Showtime Series 'Rust' Starring Jeff Daniels Set To Begin This Week
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details