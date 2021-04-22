By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A superior court has upheld the sentencing of a man convicted in a shooting inside the Monroeville Mall back in 2015.READ MORE: Michael Keaton Partners With Green Tech Company To Bring Plant To Pittsburgh
Tarod Thornhill was convicted of opening fire inside the Macy’s department store.READ MORE: Mayor Bill Peduto Commits Pittsburgh To Carbon Neutrality By 2050
He was targeting one man, who he shot three times. But in the process, he also shot two other people who were shopping with their young child. All three survived.
Thornhill was sentenced up to 30 years in prison, but he appealed that sentence saying it was too harsh given the fact he was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and had mental health issues.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 4,192 New Cases, 52 Additional Deaths
However, the superior court disagreed and upheld his sentence.