By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This summer, the lights over Heinz Field will become the lights of Broadway.

No, none of the Steelers will be doing musical theater, but the team has partnered with Pittsburgh CLO for a first-of-its-kind collaboration called, “Summer Under The Stars.” It will mark the CLO’s 75th anniversary.

The Pittsburgh CLO cannot host their celebrations in the Benedum Center due to continuing state COVID-19 gathering guidelines.

Instead, they’re moving to Heinz Field for performances of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Pittsburgh CLO’s 75th Anniversary: A Broadway Musical Celebration.” Each show will run for four performances only.

Single tickets go on sale June 7.

Seating will be made available for 3,500 people per performance on the field and in the stands. Curtain times will be 8:30 p.m. with special matinees on Saturdays at 1 p.m. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be enforced at all times.

The CLO will also hold their 75th Gala Celebration on July 23 at Heinz Field.

For more information visit the Pittsburgh CLO’s website here.