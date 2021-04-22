By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.
Police say Ronnell Miller was last seen in the Brighton Heights/Marshall Shadeland neighborhoods on Thursday around 6 p.m. He was wearing a white jacket with black sleeves, gray pants and gray shoes.
Police describe him as 5-foot-4 with black hair and brown eyes.
Call police at 412-323-7141 or 9-1-1 with any information.