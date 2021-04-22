By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Shady Side Academy and Rite Aid are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
The clinic will take place in the Curry Gymnasium on the Shady Side Academy Senior School on 423 Fox Chapel Road.
Rite Aid pharmacists will be on hand to administer the Pfizer vaccine to patients 16-years-old and older.
Appointments are required and walk-ins are not being accepted.
Those appointments must be made by noon on April 22.
You can register for the clinic by following this link.