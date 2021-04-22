PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Outside linebacker or edge rusher is a need for the Steelers and a position they might look to fill early in this year’s draft.

Penn State’s Micah Parsons is the top linebacker on the board, but he decided to opt-out last year, which may cause him to slip down draft boards. Parsons has all the intangibles including 4.39-second speed and he is very versatile.

Penn State also has another edge defender who could go in the first two rounds. Jayson Oweh is just as fast as Parsons but lacks consistency, which could cause him to fall out of the first round.

Miami’s Jaelan Phillips has it all – size, speed and athleticism. He probably won’t make it out of the first round.

One name to keep an eye on is Tulsa’s Zaven Collins. He’s big and flashed a ton of potential but didn’t play for a Power 5 school, which could cause him to drop and be a steal after Day 1.

The Steelers lost a guy from Kentucky this offseason, but there is another one this year who could replace Bud Dupree. Jamin Davis had a great pro day and is a rising prospect among some scouts. He could be a target on Day 2.

Also, if the Steelers wait until Day 3, they could take a gamble on Pitt’s Rashad Weaver or Patrick Jones, if they are available.