By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EWING, N.J. (KDKA) – Vitafusion is recalling several of its gummy varieties after the parent company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., says at least two customers found metallic mesh in the gummies.
The products in question were sold between November 2020 and April 2021.
They include Kid’s Melatonin, Fiber Well, Sleep Well, and Multivites.
Bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.
The full list of products and lot codes can be found on the FDA website at this link.