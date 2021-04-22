By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Free yoga classes are returning to Market Square next month.
The popular Yoga in the Square series kicks off May 2. It'll happen twice weekly through Oct. 13 this year, weather permitting.
There will be a “brunch edition” Sunday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. and a “happy hour de-stress edition” Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says safety protocols are a priority, with mask required and mats placed 6 feet apart. Class sizes will also be limited, so pre-registration is recommended.
You can learn more and register here.