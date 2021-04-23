CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
According to court documents, Van Horn has agreed to fines, probation and community service.By Andy Sheehan
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Delta Foundation President Gary Van Horn has settled charges of forgery and impersonating a public servant.

According to court documents filed Friday morning, Van Horn has agreed to fines, probation and community service.

Horn resigned from the LGBTQ organization after being accused of putting police lights on his car and forging a signature on an auxiliary sheriff’s ID card.

The foundation has since folded.