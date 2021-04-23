Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Chex

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

When Chex first came to Animal Friends he was very nervous and needed time to settle in to his new surroundings. Day in and day out, our staff and volunteers have spent time with Chex and recently, his sweet and playful side has really started to shine. To help him continue his progress, Chex went to stay in a foster home where he can continue to receive the time and attention he needs until he finds his new family.

To find out more about how to adopt Chex, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Blue & Mia

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Blue’s family never claimed him when admitted by the dog warden. He is an Aussie/Blue Heeler, about 3-years-old.

Blue loves people and is a good fit with kids and dogs. He is very smart. His previous neighbors told us he liked their kids and dogs.

Blue is very active and needs an experienced Cattle dog owner.

To find out more about how to adopt Blue, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Ten-year-old Mia was left at the shelter’s front gate. Once she settled in, her sweet personality emerged.

Mia is good with people at the shelter including older kids, 10- and 12-years-old. She gets along well with the cats.

Mia would love to join you every day as you begin your day with your morning coffee as she enjoys her favorite canned food treats.

Mia is eligible for our Golden Buddies Program.

To find out more about how to adopt Mia, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

