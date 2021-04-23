By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf says gun violence in Pennsylvania has to stop.READ MORE: Ambitious Fifth-Grader Teams Up With Bethel Park Police Dog To Make Big Difference
He held a press conference in Philadelphia on Friday, along with state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and several other local and state leaders.READ MORE: Greene, Washington Counties Work To Expand Internet Access
They say they will work together to try to reduce gun-related crimes.MORE NEWS: Pirates Charities Lifts Spirits Of Wounded Warriors With Home Run Derby Challenge On MLB The Show 21
Gov. Wolf says several steps need to be taken to reduce gun violence in the state, including recognizing inequities in health and education, along with taking steps toward criminal justice reform.