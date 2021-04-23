CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Kennywood and its sister parks are making a final preseason hiring push, hoping to hire 900 more employees to get operating schedules closer to pre-pandemic standards.
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – In an effort to fill 900 positions, Kennywood and its sister parks are boosting starting pay for some jobs to $13 an hour.

Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone want to get operating schedules closer to what they were pre-pandemic, so they’re making the push to hire 900 more employees. Because of the pandemic, some of Kennywood’s rides and attractions — like Skycoaster and Noah’s Ark — are closed until further notice.

Positions that require an adult, someone 18 years or older or a graduating high school senior, will start at $13 an hour. Some jobs at Idlewild will be paying as much as $16 an hour.

Kennywood opens on May 8.

You can apply on Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone’s websites.