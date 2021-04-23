CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Mt. Washington, Pittsburgh Bureau Of Fire, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is safe and recovering on Friday morning after he fell over a hillside on Mt. Washington.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mounted Patrol Horse 'Munch' Celebrates 10th Birthday

The fall happened along Wyoming street, just off of Grandview Avenue and not far from the Mon Incline.

READ MORE: Cause Of Fire In Washington County Under Investigation

Firefighters responded to the accident and helped pull him up the hill.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer Temperatures On The Horizon Following Chilly Week

He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.