By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is safe and recovering on Friday morning after he fell over a hillside on Mt. Washington.
The fall happened along Wyoming street, just off of Grandview Avenue and not far from the Mon Incline.
Firefighters responded to the accident and helped pull him up the hill.
He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.