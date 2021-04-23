By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority has announced that beginning Wednesday, April 28, the Monogahela Incline for three days for routine inspection.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Port Authority will be performing brake and load testing and it is expected to reopen on Friday afternoon.

Shuttle buses will be operating between the stations during the closure and Port Authority says the frequency will be based upon employee availability.

Riders at the bottom of the incline will board the buses at the shelter behind the Station Square station from the start of service until 8:00 p.m. and then from 8:00 p.m. until the end of regular incline service, riders will board at the bus stop on East Carson Street opposite of the Station Square station.

Riders at the top of the incline will board on Grandview Avenue opposite Shiloh Street from the start of service through the end of service.

Meanwhile, to accommodate the buses, the Wabash Tunnel will be open in the outbound direction only.

More information and routes can be found on the Port Authority website at this link.