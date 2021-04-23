PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are a few different avenues the Steelers might take with their first-round pick, and drafting a cornerback is high on the list.

The Steelers might have their choice of players at that position when they pick, and there are few guys worthy of the 24th selection.

Alabama’s Patrick Surtain might be a good fit for the Steelers if they decide to go with a defensive back early. He’s big, athletic, and is also good in zone coverage. He doesn’t have elite speed but can lock up other players. Surtain could be a good replacement for Steven Nelson outside.

Caleb Farley might be the best corner on the board, but his stock dropped after he opted out last season. The Virginia Tech product is considered to be a lockdown corner.

Jaycee Horn from South Carolina might be the fastest corner available. Horn has been clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Horn played most of last season but opted out with three games left.

Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. has the pedigree. His father was an NFL Pro-Bowler. Samuel could be a good pick in the second round if he’s still available.

Central Florida has a couple of guys to keep an eye on, including Aaron Robinson and Tay Gowan. Robinson is ranked a little higher, but Gowan could be a late-round gamble after he opted out last season