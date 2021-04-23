PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dozens of people gathered in East Liberty, holding signs with familiar names on them like George Floyd and Antwon Rose.

They said Floyd received justice, but added that there are more cases like his that have yet to achieve the same.

“We are here because we believe justice needs to be done, that everybody needs to be heard. And we’re here to pray for the victims and the families of the victims,” said Lenore Williams, president of the National Black Presbyterian Caucus.

A wall of faith surrounded East Liberty Presbyterian Church on Penn Avenue on Friday. The group held a vigil to remember the lives lost to police brutality.

On the heels of the Derek Chauvin trial and a guilty verdict, church leaders say we can’t stop there.

“Recognizing that one act of accountability in George Floyd’s case does not resolve the issues before us,” said Pastor Randy Bush of East Liberty Presbyterian Church. “Unless we all work together, there will still be acts of violence and injustice in our community.”

Pastor Bush held a similar rally last year when Floyd was murdered. But this year, the vigil was to remember the lives lost to police brutality and make a call for action.

“Making sure there are community voices in the process of how police procedures are determined, that’s critical,” said Bush. “The more we know each other and can hear what the concerns are, the more we can walk together toward a solution.”

Williams said her first thought after the guilty verdict was, “What is next?” She says being on the front lines gives her a voice not many have and allows her to embrace everybody while also holding them accountable.

“Looking at who you are, remembering who you are, and make a change, that’s the whole idea. We have to encourage change. Change in our justice system, change in ourselves so we are better and we do what we’re called to do,” Williams said.

This isn’t the end. Pastor Bush said he plans to continue using the church as a medium where community members and law enforcement can have candid conversations.