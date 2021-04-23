BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Audrey Wetterau is an ambitious fifth-grader from Upper St. Clair.

K9 Jeez is a dedicated police dog with the Bethel Park Police Department. Together, they are making a big difference.

Wetterau launched a charity campaigned called Socks With A Mission, donating thousands of pairs of socks to homeless people and the financially insecure. Jeez is the official “spokesdog,” attracting attention to an initiative that has grown beyond expectations.

Wetterau told KDKA’s Kym Gable, “I went home and started to draft up flyers. And the day after that, we started our first drive, and then three weeks later, we had hundreds of items for the homeless.”

Detective Joelle Dixon added, “Jeez and Drew (his handler) like being part of the community. But they work a lot of nights, so people don’t really know we have a police dog or get to see him too often. So I thought it was an adorable partnership of two hard workers. Even though they’re little, they’re mighty. I introduced them and it’s been a great partnership ever since.”

They partner with non-profit organizations to distribute the socks, over 15,000 pairs so far. And the Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park school districts have organized drives, as well as several other community organizations in the region.

Gable: You’ve already done so much here in Pittsburgh. But where do you see this in the future? You have big plans.

Wetterau: Yeah, I want to expand it into other states and wider in Pennsylvania. Our goal is to become the number one provider of socks to those who are homeless or facing financial insecurities.

The donation drive at the Bethel Park Police Department wraps up on April 25. You can find out more about Socks With A Mission on its Facebook page, or by clicking here.