MEHOOPANY, Pa. (AP) — One person is dead in a helicopter crash in rural northeastern Pennsylvania.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the wreckage of a Robinson R44 copter was found in a remote area of Wyoming County on Thursday night after the agency had issued an alert about a missing aircraft.
State police say one person was killed, but that person’s name has not been released.
The flight had departed Allentown Queen Municipal Airport in Allentown and was headed to Bradford County Airport in Towanda.
The Robinson R44 is a four-seat light helicopter that has been in production since 1992.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.
