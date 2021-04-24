By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A Penn Hills High School student passed away earlier this week, according to the school district.

The school district said its counseling center would be providing grief services after the death of Jason Lott.

Lott was not only a high school student but a new father. His daughter was born on April 1 of this year.

The district also shared a message from Lott’s mother:

“Jason was an amazing son and happy, fun-loving kid who was always smiling. He had a huge heart and loved his family and friends more than anything. He was always there for anyone who needed him! I’m so heartbroken over this! He just had a baby girl on April 1st and he was so happy, proud and excited to be a great father! He was/is loved by so many, and I don’t even have words for how much he will be missed by everyone!”

This is another recent loss for the district. Science teacher James Schultz passed away earlier this month.