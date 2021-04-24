By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died after being shot in the head outside of a bar in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
Police say say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 11:00 p.m.
According to police, a man was found outside of Tim’s Bar along Wylie Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
Police say a man was taken in for questioning and their investigation is ongoing.
