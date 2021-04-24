By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 88-year-old woman, Queenie Kirkland.
Kirkland was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 7200 block of Bennett Street.
She is described as 5’3″, with grey hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a shiny black coat, grey jacket, white t-shirt, and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to 911.
