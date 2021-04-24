CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
People all along the East Coast had a similar view of the rocket immediately after launch.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four astronauts are on the way to the international Space Station.

The SpaceX mission lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center on Friday morning.

A flash of light was seen as the capsule made its way across the sky over Pittsburgh.

This is the first time that SpaceX has re-used a crew capsule and rocket for a crewed mission.