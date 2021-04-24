By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a severe two-vehicle collision in the Strip District.

One of the patients has since died as of 9:30 a.m. They were previously listed in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police say that the crash happened on Liberty Avenue at 16th Street and that all response crews are at the scene.

Police are advising all motorists to avoid the area for the time being.