By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a lot of children still learning remotely and online, local groups are teaming up to give them a chance at some hands-on learning.
On Saturday, the organization Leadership Pittsburgh, the Carnegie Science Center, and the Best of the Batch Foundation teamed up for STEM Maker boot camp, giving kids a chance to use 3D printers, laser cutters, and other technology.
“We’re trying to create more opportunities for kids, especially during these remote learning times, and right now it’s important for kids to get more hands-on experience, and we’re hopefully providing that here today,” said Charlie Batch, former Steelers player and founder of the Best of the Batch Foundation.
Organizers say they hope Saturday’s event also helped kids grow their interest in science.