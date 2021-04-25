By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BELL ACRES BOROUGH (KDKA) — Bell Acres Police provided another update on the bear situation on Sunday.
According to the Bell Acres Police Department, the Pennsylvania Game Commission trapped a bear that had been wandering the neighborhood this weekend.
The bear has been relocated.
Late last Tuesday night, two black bears tore into a coop and killed one chicken.
This past Friday, residents reported more bear sightings to police. Police say more chickens and bird feeders were tampered with.
Police are asking anyone who sees a bear in the neighborhood to let them know at 412-741-3010.