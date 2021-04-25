By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday’s conditions will be more cloudy than sunny. We also can’t rule out a sprinkle of rain.

Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 50s.

We should see temperatures in the 60’s on Monday with sunny skies.

We will see a warm-up into to the 80’s by mid-week.

Rain moves in on Wednesday evening and will stick around through Friday.

We cool back off near the end of the week, with temperatures falling to around 70 degrees on Thursday then into the low 60’s on Friday.

We dry out Saturday and get back to the mid-60’s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.