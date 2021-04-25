By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday’s conditions will be more cloudy than sunny. We also can’t rule out a sprinkle of rain.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Facing Bus Driver Shortage As More Students Prepare To Return To Classrooms
Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 50s.
We should see temperatures in the 60’s on Monday with sunny skies.
We will see a warm-up into to the 80’s by mid-week.READ MORE: Dozens Gather For March For Change In Pittsburgh's Hill District
Rain moves in on Wednesday evening and will stick around through Friday.
We cool back off near the end of the week, with temperatures falling to around 70 degrees on Thursday then into the low 60’s on Friday.
We dry out Saturday and get back to the mid-60’s.MORE NEWS: Local Groups Partner To Hold STEM Maker Boot Camp
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.