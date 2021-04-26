By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Elections Division reports mail-in and absentee ballots started going out over the weekend.
By the middle of this week, more than 100,000 ballots will have been delivered.
The county says over-the-counting voting is also now available. Voters can apply in-person for a mail-in or absentee ballot from 8:30 to 4:30, Monday through Friday. Voters can then vote right there and return their ballot.
Applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot have to be received by county election boards by May 11 at 5 p.m. You can learn more about applying for a mail-in ballot here.