By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued by police for a woman wanted for her role in a homicide that took place in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Public Safety officials announced late Saturday night that the arrest warrant had been issued for 25-year-old Ausha Brown, of Pittsburgh.

Earlier this week, police were flagged down by two women, directing them to a man lying in the roadway along Kelly Street in Homewood, telling police that he had been hit by a car that fled the scene.

The man later died at the hospital, and was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as 31-year-old Von Washington.

It’s unclear what charges Brown is facing.

Brown is facing numerous charges, including:

  • Criminal homicide
  • Homicide by vehicle
  • Recklessly endangering another person
  • Numerous summary traffic offenses

Stay with KDKA for more on the developing story.